HealthWatch: Stroke Awareness Month

May is Stroke Awareness Month.

One cause of stroke can be from a ruptured brain aneurysm. About 30-thousand people in the United States suffer a brain aneurysm rupture each year.

Brenda LeBoeuf is back to doing things she loves, like meeting friends for lunch, spending time with family and “Loving life, life is good. Whether it’s taking my dogs to the woods or taking them to the beach for a swim,” said Brenda LeBoeuf, patient.

Seven months ago she was scared she wouldn’t be able to do any of those things. Brenda was home alone when suddenly, “It was pressure, it was your head is in a vise and somebody is tightening the vise,” explained Brenda.

Brenda believed she was having a brain aneurysm– her mother had one 29 years ago, “It was just the amount of pressure then I started thinking about my mom,” said Brenda.

A friend brought brenda to an emergency room in the Upper Peninsula where tests confirmed her fears- she had a ruptured aneurysm, “With a brain aneurysm, when it ruptures it’s an emergency and it can be life threatening,” explained Dr. Gerald Eckardt, Neurosurgeon, Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

The news hit Brenda hard, “I bawled, I cried, I was scared.”

Brenda was flown to Aurora BayCare Medical Center which offers a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, “A center that provides 24-7 coverage for all types of vascular disease being hemorrhagic stroke or occlusive stroke as well as having multiple different areas that are evaluated on a national level,” explained Dr. Eckardt.

Neurosurgeon Gerald Eckardt performed a coiling procedure, “I took a small catheter from this large catheter all the way up, entered in the aneurysm placed the small coils that you see here and after you deploy several of those then the aneurysm is blocked from blood flow. Blood continues to flow beyond the blood vessel,” explained Dr. Eckardt.

Brenda did not have a stroke but a patient can develop a hemorrhagic stroke as a result of a ruptured aneurysm, “Because the blood in there is very reactive to the other blood vessels and that can cause strokes as the cause of the bleed itself,” explained Dr. Eckardt.

Some of the risk factors for aneurysm and stroke are similar including family history and more, “When you think about multiple risk factors such as high blood pressure, smoking those are definitely common in both,” explained Dr. Eckardt.

There are steps you can take towards prevention, “Your blood pressure, watching your diabetes making sure that’s well controlled keeping active, avoiding smoking, watching your diet, keeping your cholesterol low,” explained Dr. Eckardt.

Brenda feels lucky she went to Aurora BayCare and credits Dr. Eckardt with saving her life, “I feel that if they didn’t get me here and if he wasn’t the surgeon that performed the coiling I may not have survived it,” explained Dr. Eckardt.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center is Northeast Wisconsin’s first and only Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center.

To learn more you can call AuroraBayCare at 866-938-0035 or email healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com.