‘Heats On’ in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Fall begins on Monday, September 23rd, and that means turning on the furnace.

However, some residents may be turning something more than heat, something far more dangerous.

The project, Heats On, kicked off its 27th year of helping low-income and elderly residents with free home inspections that include, cleaning heating systems, changing filters, checking and replacing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

According to the CDC, about 50,000 people visit the emergency room and another 400 die each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning, so Heats On is not just an act of kindness its a matter of life and death.

“Over those 27 years, we’ve replaced 56 furnaces that had cracked heat exchangers. If you have a cracked heat exchanger, carbon monoxide poisioning can happen. So we look at it like we’ve really saved 56 lives by replacing these furnances.” Douglas Dokey, Heats On Coordinator

This free service is performed by members of UA 400 and the Mechanical Contractors Association, who volunteer their time, the second and third Saturday in September.

During the 27 years, volunteers have inspected furnaces at 1500 homes.