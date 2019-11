TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) -Investigators in Outagamie County are trying to find the cause of a deadly house fire.





The fire broke out just before 9 o’clock Friday night in a home on County Trunk A, in the Town of Center, north of Appleton.





A man was in the home at the time, he died in the fire.





The fire forced deputies to shut County Trunk A down for several hours.