How to help pets deal with fireworks stress

Independence Day weekend is a busy time of year for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

“Our intake numbers go way up after the Fourth of July,” Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society said.

Allen says those higher numbers are due to spooked pets that get loose during fireworks shows.

“Their hearing is much better than ours, so loud noises like that are just really startling,” she said. “They don’t know what’s going on.”

Allen says the best way to keep pets safe is to keep them inside while fireworks are being lit.

“Keep the windows shut, maybe play some music to drown out the noise of the fireworks,” she said, “turn on the air so they can be calm, cool, and just try to reduce the stress that comes with loud noises.”

She added that it might be best to leave pets home when you’re heading to a fireworks show or Fourth of July party.

“With the amount of people, the sounds, the smells, it can be overwhelming,” Allen said. “They can try their best to wiggle out of those collars and harnesses.”

If you do happen upon a pet that has broken free, Allen says to call the police or bring the animal to the Humane Society yourself.

“Keep them in your house, where they can’t escape,” she said, “and just keep them calm and comfortable until you can bring them to us.”

For more information on the Wisconsin Humane Society, click here.