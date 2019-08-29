Hundreds line up for free Chick-Fil-A ahead of grand opening Thursday

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) Chicken sandwiches are bringing the community together by the hundreds as Chuck-Fil-A prepares for it’s grand opening on Thursday.

People lined up outside the store on Wednesday as early as 6 p.m. hoping to be one of the first 100 in line. If they’re one of the lucky ones, they’ll receive free Chick-Fil-A for an entire year! (Includes a chicken sandwich, waffle fries and a drink once a week for 52 weeks).

Customers then camped out overnight as the store won’t open until about 6 a.m. Thursday.

Local 5 This Morning will have continued coverage of the opening. You can find the store at 3775 W. College Avenue.