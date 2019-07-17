Improvements coming to Riverview ATV Park in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) A public-private partnership is underway to make improvements to Riverview ATV Park in Kewaunee County. It’s part of an undertaking to raise the county’s profile.

It’s a sunny day and Kelly Froelich is riding his ATV on the trails here at Riverview ATV Park.

“We’ve been riding since I was 8 or 10 years old,” said Froelich of Bay Lake ATV Club.

A popular spot in Kewaunee County for recreational sports enthusiasts, drawing in over 100 users each weekend.

“We got them coming from Chicago, Milwaukee, Shawano, Sturgeon Bay,” Froelich said.

But this 20-year-old facility with 20 miles of trails on 240 acres of land needs a facelift. So Kewaunee County and Froelich’s Bay Lake ATV Club are banding together to make tens of thousands of dollars in improvements.

“Add a modified wash station, as well as a second open air shelter, improve our bathroom facilities,” said Jennifer Gonzalez from Kewaunee County.

“Developing new trials, fixing up the old trails,” Froelich said.

The effort underway to improve this park is all about attracting more visitors. And in the last few years Kewaunee County has done a very good job of achieving that goal.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism direct visitor spending in Kewaunee County in 2018 rose 17.6 percent compared to 2017. Tourism Coordinator Gonzalez says the numbers show the value of the county’s investment in places like Winter Park, Bruemmer Park Zoo and now Riverview ATV Park.

“Kewaunee County is really starting to get on the map for people,” Gonzalez said. “People are figuring out where Kewaunee County is.”

“We want to update and improve our facility, make it a better facility for everyone to come out and enjoy it,” said Froelich.

The improvements will be made in the months ahead. The park is open May through November. Kewaunee County owns the park and Bay Lake ATV Club handles facility maintenance.