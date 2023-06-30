(WFRV) – Those trying to know when law enforcement is nearby and checking speeds via radar may have used a radar detector to be in the clear. However, are they legal in Wisconsin?

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), radar detectors are unlawful for commercial motor vehicles. However, they can be unlawful if they constitute a view obstruction.

Radar detectors are normally used by motorists to see if their speed is being monitored.

The WisDOT has a frequently asked questions page where the department explains varying questions. On that page, there is also an entry about if traffic warnings end up on driving records.

Traffic warnings do not end on people’s driving record, but the warning records are maintained by the Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the WisDOT.

More information can be found on the WisDOT’s FAQ page.