(WFRV) – Ever seen a truck in Wisconsin that looked like it was impersonating a monster truck and wondered if that is legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has an answer.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people can only lift their vehicles four inches. WisDOT has a section on its website dedicated to answering frequently asked questions about enforcement.

In the section, one of the questions is ‘How high can I ‘lift’ my vehicle?’ With the answer being ‘Four inches.’

Additionally, there was another question regarding how far tires can stick out past the fender wall. WisDOT says that tires can stick out two inches, but that protrusion must be covered by fender extension.

More information can be found on WisDOT’s website.