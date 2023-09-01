(WFRV) – As school starts to resume and summer comes to a close, people may see more mopeds on the roadways. But can someone drive one without a license in Wisconsin?

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), a driver’s license is required to drive a moped, but a motorcycle license is not needed. WisDOT has its own frequently asked questions page that focuses on enforcement.

Additionally, that same section talks about motorcycle questions, including whether there is a minimum age or size for children who can be passengers on a motorcycle. Officials say that there is no minimum age, but a child has to ride behind the driver.

Below is the full answer on WisDOT’s website:

There is no minimum age, but a child has to ride behind the driver (cannot sit in front of the driver), and has to wear a helmet. The child has to be able to reach the foot pegs – the foot pegs can legally be raised. WisDOT

No additional information was provided.