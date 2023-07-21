(WFRV) – With summer in full swing here in Wisconsin, many people can be seen wearing some sort of sandal. Some may decide to take their sandals off when driving, but is it legal to drive without shoes on in Wisconsin?

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation‘s frequently asked questions page about enforcement, it is legal to drive without shoes. The FAQ page has an abundance of answers to multiple questions drivers may have while in Wisconsin.

A similar question can be found on that page asking if it is legal to operate a vehicle with a cast on. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it is legal to drive with a cast on.

The entire page can be viewed here. No additional information was provided.