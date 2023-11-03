(WFRV) – Ever wonder why traffic forfeitures in Wisconsin are so high? Well, The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided an answer on its website.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), traffic forfeitures are so high due to the included fees that cover multiple services.

The traffic forfeitures are so high because they include fees for jail assessment, crime lab and drug assessment, justice information, court support services, penalty assessment, and court costs. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

On the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website, there is a page dedicated to answering questions about enforcement. Additionally, the page says that traffic warnings do not end up on driving records, but they are maintained by the State Patrol.

The page also outlines how people can contest traffic citations. The page says drivers should follow the instructions that are on the citation.