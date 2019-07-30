‘It’s amazing’: Veterans hope AirVenture Warbirds inspire, teach younger generations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) The 50th annual EAA AirVenture was another success with people from all over the world gathering to witness thousands of aircraft in one location.

One section of the event that people always seem to gravitate to is the Warbirds. With nearly 500 planes from all different eras, Local 5’s Nate Stewart talked with some veterans to hear why they want to teach our younger generations the history behind the planes that served and protected our country.

