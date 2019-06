GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) Grand Chute Police say they were dispatched Monday morning to a possible kangaroo crossing the footbridge at I-41.

In a follow-up tweet, the department added that officers went to look for signs of the joey, but were unsuccessful. They then tweeted a picture of one of their officers with a big net and a crate with the hashtag #KangarooWatch.

CSO Davis isn't taking any chances.



He may need a bigger cage though…#KangarooWatch pic.twitter.com/6VCAKP3FPP — Grand Chute Police (@GrandChutePD) June 24, 2019

Local 5 will keep you updated on the search!