Kaukauna farmer’s market brings out Electric City community

Residents in the Kaukauna area had the chance to partake in the city’s downtown farmer’s market.

The farmer’s market is held every saturday until october from 7:30 am until noon.



Visitors are able to shop a variety of seasonal produce, baked goods, meats, fresh cut flowers, and more from local vendors.



One vendor explains how the yearly farmer’s market helps their business.

“We’ve seen some people who’ve started at farmer’s markets actually get their own business it’s a way for a lot of us to be able to sell things, make a little extra cash,” says tTom Vinje. “But also to enjoy being out with people and enjoying that.”

The Kaukauna farmer’s market began on June 15 and will run until october 12.