Kenosha Police: One person in “Serious Condition” following Officer-Involved shooting

Kenosha, Wis. (WFRV) — One person is in Serious Condition following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening.

According to Kenosha Police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street in Kenosha for a “Domestic Incident.”

The responding officers were then reportedly involved in an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers provided aid immediately to the victim, who was then transferred by helicopter to an area hospital.

Aid from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested so that the scene could be turned over to another agency.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will be handling the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

