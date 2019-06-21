Kewaunee County addresses water quality risks in public meeting

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The issue of contaminated well water is sill prevalent in Kewaunee County.

Tonight they held a public meeting to access and look at ways they can improve water risks.

In the past number of years, farm fertilizer has made its way into manure, which in turn seeps into and contaminated the well water.

Conservation efforts such as a digester and cover crops have been used by farmers to improve the conditions.

Board members and farmers alike think the practices have improved but there is still work to be done.

“Farmers are doing a better job now today with some of the management practices that have came along in the last 3-5 years with some of the policy changes and ordinance changes here in Kewaunee County,” said Kewaunee County Board Supervisor Aaron Augustian

And farmer’s are doing their part in attempting to improve the quality.