Kids receive backpacks filled with supplies for school

Most kids in our area went back to school this week — but for students who can’t afford basic school supplies — the transition into a new year can be tricky.

Jewelers Mutual and The Kids in Need Foundation are teaming up to help kids start off the school year with everything they need to prepare for success.

To help relieve part of the new school year stress for parents the campaign donated backpacks filled with complete supplies to students at 8 different elementary schools in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Two-thousand backpacks filled with seven-thousand pounds of supplies were given out to kids Thursday and Friday.

Tyler Krowioz, from Jewelers Mutual and Kristine Cohn, from Kids in Need Foundation joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the campaign.