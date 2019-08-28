Kwik Trip launches delivery service at Green Bay, Appleton locations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Kwik Trip announced on Wednesday that they have launched online ordering and delivery exclusively on EatStreet for all of its Green Bay and Appleton-area stores.

It comes after a delivery pilot test that launched on August 1st at select stores in Madison and La Crosse.

“The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager. “This is only the beginning, and we can’t wait to roll out delivery in other cities.”

The two Wisconsin-based companies came together after years of customer inquiries wondering when Kwik Trip would launch delivery. To celebrate, the two companies are offering free delivery for the Fox Valley locations over the next two weeks.

These stores now offer online ordering and delivery:

2120 E. Edgewood Drive, Appleton

4520 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

306 N. Richmond St., Appleton

2175 S. Memorial Drive, Appleton

1328 O’Keefe Road, De Pere

2618 Monroe Road, De Pere

935 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay

840 S. Huron Road, Green Bay

2400 University Ave., Green Bay

322 Lawe St., Kaukauna

701 Schelhout Lane, Kimberly

1650 Freedom Road, Little Chute

1870 US-10 H114, Menasha

2498 Lineville Road, Suamico

In coming weeks, EatStreet plans to also launch delivery for Kwik Trip stores in Eau Claire and additional locations in Madison. Other cities are expected to be announced this fall.