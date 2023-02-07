Lakeshore Regional News

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
26°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Crime
Coronavirus
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Sweet Jules Bakes officially opens shop in the Fox …
Video
Top Stories
B&G Club of Oshkosh receives $1M donation for expansion
Video
Man in Wisconsin accused of stealing $3k in fragrances
Gallery
GB man found guilty of burning body on UWGB campus
Video
UW System leader will ask regents for 5% tuition …
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Quiet end to the week, messy mix by mid-weekend…
Video
Top Stories
Quiet day Thursday, snow misses on Friday
Video
Top Stories
On/off mixed showers continue tonight
Video
Quick hitting system brings snow/mix Wednesday
Video
Mixed showers enter tonight
Video
Quiet and mild Tuesday, more light snow Wednesday
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Green Bay Packers ranked 6th in NFLPA’s Team Report …
Top Stories
Bay Area Ice Bears ready for WIAA State Hockey Semi-final
Video
Top Stories
Bucks rout Magic 139-117, winning streak at 16 games
Amanda Leonhard-Perry leads SNC to NCAA Tournament
Video
Packers fans eagerly awaiting decision from QB Aaron …
Rodgers says decision on future will come ‘soon enough’
Community
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Sunday Mass
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Fish Fry Guide
Top Stories
GBPD asks community to take survey on policing
Video
Top Stories
GB Police Chief talks about a new look for the department
Video
Shawano Co. food pantry asking for help after fire
Video
Sheboygan children’s museum sets reopening date
GB Gamblers deliver over 5k teddy bears to children
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lakeshore Regional News
Sheboygan children’s museum sets reopening date
Top Lakeshore Regional News Headlines
More info released on 2 dead residents is Sheboygan Co.
2 dead inside Sheboygan Co. home, investigation underway
WI wins most golds at 2023 U.S. Champ. Cheese Contest
Manitowoc Co: Winter storm caused 25+ vehicle incidents
Structure a ‘total loss after morning fire near Kiel
Home warranty scam circulating in Door Co. & Wisconsin
More Lakeshore Regional News
Fire at Manitowoc Co. home remodeled from old church
Homeowner treated for burns after fire in Sheboygan …
Charges dropped, amended in Kewaunee Co. manure incident
Sheboygan man found naked & unconscious in snow
Threat to a Sheboygan high school deemed not credible
Door Co. ice fishing guide cancels tours due to weather
String of car thefts in Door County, authorities …
TRENDING STORIES
Can you flash your brights at another vehicle in …
23-year-old man found dead in Ashwaubenon
Man in Wisconsin accused of stealing $3k in fragrances
Drug task force in Wisconsin finds nearly $120k in …
Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?