MANITOWOC, WI (WFRV) – As the world watches the search for five missing Titanic explorers and their submersible, firefighters boarded the USS Cobia for emergency training.

The time was purely coincidental. It is part of annual training for medical and other emergencies during the peak tourist season.

The World War II submarine sees a huge increase in tourists this time of year.

So, medical emergencies are inevitable.

This is a different kind of rescue. This sub never goes underwater. The challenge for firefighters here is working in a confined space without delay or injury to any of the first responders.

Getting around in passages this narrow takes practice.

“Because it is a WW II sub, it’s very tight, small quarters,” explained Lt. Ben Kraynek. “We usually get a couple of medical emergencies a year. It’s usually very difficult to get people out.”

The odds of emergencies go up when summer tourist season kicks in because there are also overnight stays, and the Cobia is also rented out as a VRBO.

“We look at the general layout of the sub, ” Lt. Kraynek explained. “To figure out what equipment we need to bring in.”