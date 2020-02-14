Crime Stoppers app exceeds expectations in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Before November 2019, Crime Stoppers Tips in Manitowoc County were sent in the old fashioned way.

“By calling our Dispatch Center, the Dispatch Center would then take that information and forward it on to agencies via fax,” Lt. Jason Jost with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office explained.

But since November, helping to fight crime in Manitowoc County has become as easy as pushing a button.

“With everybody having their mobile devices nowadays, we’re able to get the tips much quicker and more efficiently,” Lt. Jost said.

It’s possible through an app called P3 Tips.

Once downloaded for free in the App Store or Google Play, the user picks their jurisdiction and can send tips by category, like drugs, robbery, or even homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office then receives those tips via text.

“There’s certain delegates within our law enforcement agencies throughout Manitowoc County that receive the texts,” Lt. Jost explained.

The app keeps the tipster anonymous but allows officials to contact them through text.

“We then log into the system to see the tip and the converse with the tipster directly,” Lt. Jost said, “so we can ask additional questions.”

That feature helps investigators get additional details, and P3 Tips overall has also allowed the Office to land additional tips.

Before the App, Lt. Jost told Local 5 that Crime Stoppers averaged roughly 126 tips per year.

Since November 1st, 2019, 77 tips have already come in.

“In addition to picking people up on warrants, we have tips that are related to sexual assaults, we’ve had tips related to burglaries, homicides.” Lt. Jost said.

He added, “We encourage the community to get involved because, through community involvement, we improve the safety for everyone in the community.”

