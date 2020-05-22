Door County hotels to start using a “Clean Seal” to assure cleanliness during tourist season

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The AmericInn by Wyndham has a clear view of traffic heading north, further into Door County.

“This is a weekend you see strings of traffic just constantly come by us,” Lisa Hart, general manager of the hotel said.

The AmericInn has been open for the duration of the pandemic, adding new protocol to keep guests safe.

“Then when they get done cleaning,” Hart said of her housekeeping staff, “they sanitize it on their way out, too. And that’s where the seals come into play.”

At businesses all around sturgeon bay, you’ll see signs asking guest to abide by social distancing guidelines. But at hotels, they’re adding an extra layer of caution: A seal.

Randy morrow – ceo, sunshine resources of door county

“So the idea is when the room is clean, this is kind of a clean seal,” Randy Morrow, CEO of Sunshine Resources of Door County told Local 5 Friday. “It really does provide another level of assurity that everything is in great shape in this room, that it’s really clean and it’s ready for them to enjoy their time here in Door County.”

Sunshine House provides employment opportunities for clients with disabilities.

“Those clients that we serve that have disabilities, they’re going to help us package, mail, ship all of these out to these hotels,” Morrow said.

One of those hotels is the Inn at Cedar Crossing, a business that remains closed.

“This Memorial Day weekend is going to be a little bit slower and more relaxing,” Reagan Smoker, GM and Owner of the Inn said, “and then we’ll bounce right back into the season as soon as the rest of the folks want to come up and visit.”

When they do open, guests will be greeted with “Clean Seals” on every door.

“It’s just added protection,” Smoker said. “And you know, that’s what I think everyone is looking for right now is just kind of that extra notch of care and concern.”