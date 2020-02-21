Door County officials look to add housing to address county-wide need

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Local officials are looking to tackle a county-wide housing scarcity, addressed in a 2019 study by AECOM.

Several housing projects, including one at Sturgeon Bay’s historic West Side School and West Side Field, are in the works.

In December 2019, the Door County Economic Development Corp. unveiled a website aimed at connecting people interested in living in the county with employment and housing opportunities.

