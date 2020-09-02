Fall sports to be played in the fall at Two Rivers High School

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Classes won’t start at Two Rivers High School until the Tuesday after Labor Day, but some sporting events are already underway.

“We have cross country, tennis, and we’ve already hosted a cross country event and couple of tennis meets,” Brian Gallagher, Associate Principal and Athletic Director at the high school said.

That cross country event was streamed live on social media due to attendance restrictions.

“We ended up with a dozen teams and because of the numbers, we weren’t allowed to have spectators,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher added that similar limitations will be set for other fall sports like football.

“Our conference has adopted a ‘per athlete’ rule, so for instance, each football participant is going to have four passes that they can give to family members,” he explained.

Those passes will be the only way to get into a game.

Volleyball players will be given two passes for family members, and because matches will be held inside, players will be required to wear masks for the entire match.

“It’s going to be an adjustment,” Gallagher said.

Those restricts ring true for all teams in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, including the Brillion Lions, the Kiel Raiders, and the Chilton Tigers.

The conference hosts eight teams in all.

As a part of the conference’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, student athletes will fill out paperwork every day that they practice.

“They do sign off on symptoms,” Gallagher said, “and then if they have symptoms, we move forward with county health department protocols.”

The plans were drawn up by Eastern Wisconsin Conference Athletic Directors and administrators, but the situation is fluid.

“So much is changing constantly with Covid that we’re doing our best to stay in communication with all stakeholders, whether it’s athletes, coaches, parents,” Gallagher said.

He added that all the planning is worth the payoff.

“It’s a lot of work, and a lot of work that we’ll continue to do, but it’s all worth it,” he said. “Sports play such a huge role in our students lives and we’ll do anything we can to give them the opportunity to participate.

Football games and volleyball matches will be streamed live on the school’s website.