Kewaunee graduate pens letter asking district to address racism; make change

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Megan Kuehl graduate from Kewaunee High School in 2000.

Now, as a member of the community, she’s asking the district to take a stand and make a change.

“I wrote the letter because racism is real, and it’s here, even in small town Wisconsin,” Kuehl said.

The letter begins by acknowledging the struggles the district is going through in the push to re-open amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but that the “new normal” students and teachers are about to enter into should also include measures to address racism.

“I think it’s imperative that that new normal includes an anti-racist framework,” Kuehl told Local 5 Tuesday.

That’s where the letter comes in.

The document includes five major “asks” of the district: steps Kuehl believes should be taken to make positive change.

The first ask is for the district to come out with a statement announcing their commitment to anti-racist work.

The second is for the district to ban the Confederate Flag from school property and events.

“The third ask is a little bit bigger and deeper,” Kuehl explained. “It’s to take sort of a re-look at the curriculum and find ways to expand it and de-center whiteness and incorporate more perspectives and stories.”

The fourth ask is to amplify new and diverse voices, and the fifth is to empower and educate staff to build anti-racist schools.

Kuehl explained the last ask, “as a teacher I know that this type of work is really difficult and it takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of energy, so I want to ensure that the school is providing the time and resources needed.”

So far, more than 200 people with ties to the district have signed the letter, but Kuehl hopes to rally up even more support before submitting it to the district.

“I’m surprised we have 220 signers at this point so if we can get to 300, but the bigger the better,” she said, adding that she will deliver the letter to district administration before the school year begins.

Kuehl says the district has made big changes before: “A few years ago we changed our mascot from Indians to Storm, and that sent a message to me, as a graduate, that we care about anti-racism and we care about that kind of stuff,” she explained.

And now, the 200-plus signers say, it’s time for more change.

“It’s definitely time to, you know, grow with the world and make this a better district, a stronger district for everyone,” Kuehl said.

Anyone with ties to the school: graduates, employees, former employees, parents, ect. may sign the letter.

Local 5 reached out to Kewaunee Public Schools for comment on this story, but we have not yet heard back.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER IN FULL.