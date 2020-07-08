LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Lightning damages Lakeshore apartment building

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) The Kiel fire department reports an apartment building sustained substantial damage after a lightning strike Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called to 451 Clay Street just after 6:00 PM.

They found a fire had started on two sides of the four unit building. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was discovered in the attic and in the building’s interior area.

Captain Kevin Voland says no one was inside at the time and the building was under renovations before the lightning strike.

