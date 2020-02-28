Police create security camera network in Manitowoc to help solve crime quicker

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc Police Department is compiling a list of security cameras in the city to help save time when investigating a serious crime.

“Any time we have major crimes, the first thing we do as police officers or detectives is look for video surveillance in the area,” Chief Nick Reimer said Thursday on Local 5 This Morning.

John Brunner, owner of The Fitness Store, chose to participate in the voluntary program.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “That’s why I jumped on board right away.”

Brunner already had his cameras installed when police approached him with the idea.

“I decided to put cameras out two years ago,” he said, “and quite honestly I’ve discovered almost nothing happening in my parking lot after hours.”

If something were to happen in his store’s neck of the woods, police would know where to go for footage.

“It would give them a place to go right away,” Brunner said, “instead of wondering who has cameras, they’d have a record of who has cameras pointing outward.”

That information is meant to save officers time.

“Rather than us as detectives or officers having to look for the cameras, we can just look at a map, say we need to talk to that person, this person, or this business,” Chief Reimer said.

That’s information business owners like Brunner are happy to provide.

“If we can all watch out for each other, it’s just going to make all of us that much safer,” he said.