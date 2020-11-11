Veterans along Lakeshore find success raising donations to preserve eternal flame

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) On Veterans Day along the Lakeshore – a milestone was celebrated. It involves the efforts of so many to keep an eternal flame burning.

At Manitowoc County Veterans Memorial Park services are held to honor our nation’s veterans.

“We’re here today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and dedication,” said Tom Hoffman, from the Manitowoc County United Veterans Council.

But there are also words of thanks – to those keeping this eternal flame lit.

“I’m so happy that we are here to honor and celebrate raising dollars, to make sure the eternal flame surely remains eternal,” said Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels.

For 50 years the flame has been burning in this memorial, honoring Lakeshore veterans, funded through a donation made back in 1993. But spending roughly $4,000 a year on gas and upkeep, Manitowoc’s treasure, who managed the fund, knew it wouldn’t last.

“The amount of money in the fund, it was not truly eternal, so we took it on as a challenge,” said Steve Corbeille.

Two year ago the Manitowoc County United Veterans Council made a pledge to keep the flame burning and started fundraising – the goal $200,000.

“Donations went anywhere from $5, $10, up to $50,000,” Hoffman said.

To date they have raised over $150,000, today unveiling a marker filled with the names of so many generous donors.

“I knew they’d come through and they have not disappointed,” Corbeille said.

And with the sale of raffle tickets and future cash donations – Hoffman believes they will meet their goal.

“Unbelievable, this whole county is unbelievable,” said Hoffman.

And this flame honoring those who’ve served will remain lit forever.

“We’re not going to let that flame go out on our watch, no matter what,” said Hoffman.

And if you’d like to support their efforts – donations are also being accepted.

Eternal Flame Fund

C/o Bank First National

P.O. Box 10

Manitowoc, WI 54220