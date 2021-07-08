Lifest begins in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds poured into the Sunnyview Expo Center campground this morning for the kick off of Lifest.

Lifest was cancelled last year, but they are back this year. People have been anticipating the return of the even and started camping out for the 4-day festival on Wednesday night.

The 2021 Lifest did face issues due to the inclement weather. The main gate wasn’t opened until 10 a.m. on Thursday and campgrounds were too wet for campers to set up. However, festivities did continue as plan with thousands making the trip to the Christian music festival from all over the county. 17 different states will be represented at this year’s Lifest.

Organizers are excited to be back in Oshkosh and are looking forward to expanding the music festival to Music City, Tennessee later this year.