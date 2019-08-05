Local car show helps support rescue animals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Haven Animal Rescue and Community Outreach’s 4th annual car show took place at the Pearly Gates Bar & Grill today.

Old school cars, motorcycles, and trucks of all makes and models were on display.

All proceeds from the event will provide vet care and supplies for the homeless pets at Haven Animal Rescue and help fund operations.

The founder of the program said the goal is to try and grow their foster care network.

“We always need foster homes and were really trying to get the word out that people can join our foster network and they get to pick and choose which animal they take into their home.” -Leigh Ann Wagner Kroening, Founder/President, Haven Animal Rescue

There were 40 vehicles registred for this year’s car show.