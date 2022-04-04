ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fluckes are leaving Wisconsin to begin their 1,200 mile journey from Kansas to Colorado on their bikes.

The couple has been traveling across the country in 2014, they started doing small trips but after semi-retiring Peter and Tracy began the long road trips. Their first trip was over 4,000 miles and took the couple about 72 days. The Fluckes says managing their weight and calorie intake during the trip is the hardest part because they burn about 5,000 calories a day.

This year’s trip is centered around Peter’s family because they are traveling the Oregon Trail, a place Peter’s great-great-great-great grandfather once traveled. It is a chance for the couple to see the historic trail and enjoy exploring new states.

The couple travels on a tandem bicycle and travel about 60 to 65 miles a day. For Tracy the adventure is rewarding, she says she has met several incredible people along the way. You can follow the Fluckes journey on their Facebook page or website.