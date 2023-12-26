FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – A local man has been inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.

His name is Jeff McMullen and he goes by the name ‘Santa Mac.’ He said he’s been portraying Santa off and on for about 30 years, but for the last 12 years it’s become a huge part of his life.

Two years ago, he got the idea to create his very own ‘Magical Christmas Cottage.’

“This is the only environment I’ve ever been in as this character where I can control 100 percent of the encounter,” said McMullen.

The cottage is decked out in Christmas decorations and even has the fragrance of pine needles. Gentle Christmas music eases through speakers as McMullen welcomes each family inside for individual appointments for his 1-on-1 Santa experience.

It includes story telling, jokes, pictures, and a chance for the kids to tell him what they want for Christmas.

Each item in the cottage has a story, from the little door on the ground where the ‘Christmas mouse’ lives, to the naughty and nice list on the wall.

“And my goal with the pictures that mom and dad take is to end up on the family refrigerator, that’s where I want to be,” said McMullen. “The camera can capture the moment, but it doesn’t make the memory. That’s what the child and I do together.”

In addition to all the holiday memories he creates at the ‘Magical Christmas Cottage,’ McMullen has also started Kringle University where he teaches workshops to others on how to portray the character of Santa.

“It’s kind of like, well it’s kind of like the Grinch,” said McMullen about his love for portraying Santa. “Their smiles melt my heart and my heart grows exponentially.”

Throughout the year, he makes dozens of appearances around Northeast Wisconsin (and around the country for that matter) as Santa Claus. He said one of his favorite places to visit is the Polar Express train at the National Railroad Museum.

“You can look into their eye and see that wonderment, see that curiosity, and they can tug a little bit on my beard and it’s just a very magical encounter,” said McMullen.

As a child, he said he dreamed of becoming a clown and traveling with the circus. He achieved that goal and made a career out of comedy and performance arts that has now evolved into his portrayals of Santa Claus.

In the spring, he will travel to Memphis and get inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame as part of its 2023 class.

“It’s quite an honor first of all, but it’s also an affirmation that I’m doing the right thing at the right time,” he said.