Skip to content
WFRV
Green Bay
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Ag Report
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
D.C. Bureau
Weather
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Almanac
Closings
Allergy Report
Sports
Local Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
LPGA
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Community
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your local experts
Road Trip
Local Events
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Fan of the Day
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Skyview Network
WFRV Digital Studios
Alexa
CBS News Live
Youtube
CBS All Access
WFRV Facebook Watch
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Local News
REPORT: Village Clerk admits to taking money from Bellevue Court
The Latest: Trump kicks off 2020 bid by airing grievances
Major upgrade to U.S. forecast model will help enhance weather forecasts
Little Free Pantry open for all at Green Bay church
Active Shooter Training takes place in Shiocton
More Local News Headlines
33K pounds of cocaine seized in one of biggest US drug busts
New trail through wetlands opens in Menasha
UPDATE: Missing mother and daughter found safe
Darboy Club is closing June 30th
Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week
Off-duty Milwaukee police officer dies in crash
Officer killed while trying to intervene in bar robbery
Snow Pile 2019: Snow in Appleton’s parking ramp still holding on
18 Holes of Thornberry Creek / Hole 6
Unpaid police bills from campaign visits leave Green Bay to absorb the cost