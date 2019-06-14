"Birds" opens at Neville Public Museum

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

The Neville Public Museum's newest exhibit is showcasing our feathered friends. After a year of planning and preparation, "Birds" took flight on Friday.

"These were specimens that are stored onsite and then carefully curated and selected for the space," said Beth Lemke, the museum's executive director.

"Birds" features 150 taxidermy specimens from the museum's natural history collection, including water birds, forest birds, owls, a juvenile bald eagle, a golden eagle, and a pelican. There's also 88 bird eggs, 10 nests, 50 pieces of art, and 25 avian artifacts.

"Birds are unique because... they're kinda those descendants from the dinosaurs," Lemke said. "And there's just something about how they're independent, but yet can go together in a group."

The museum says the goal of the exhibit is exploring the relationship between human beings and our flighty friends.

"Birds are in our backyard, birds are part of our life, birds are everywhere that we go," Lemke said. "Here we look at, kind of, how birds are impacting our lives, what we do for them, and what they do for us, just gives an interesting way of looking at it, and how we as humans kind of impact their lives as much as they impact us."

"Birds" will be open every Tuesday through Sunday, through August 18th.

For more information on "Birds" and upcoming exhibits at the Neville Publice Museum, click here.