"Drive for Dreams" campaign helps Make a Wish Wisconsin grant four-year-old's wish

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Make a Wish Wisconsin was presented a check for $163,58808 by Bergstrom Automotive in Oshkosh Friday morning, shortly before granting the wish of an area four-year-old.

The donation, made through the Drive for Dreams campaign, will help the organization grant the wishes of critically ill children in our area.

One of those children, four-year-old Slayden Schroeder, was granted his wish on site, a camper to help him and his family spend more time outdoors.

Slayden suffered a stroke shortly after his birth, and since then has received multiple diagnoses.

"[He's been] in and out of the hospital for seizures, and a stroke and autism, and a blood clotting disorder," Slayden's mother, Casey told Local 5.

Those health issues have lead to a lot of therapy for Slayden, according to his mother he spends six hours five days a week working with therapists, and all of that time inside wears on the four-year-old.

To give him a chance to go outside during his therapy sessions, and his family the ability to take camping trips together, Slayden asked for a camper.

"This really is the perfect wish for Slayden and his family to escape all of their medical worries." Kris Teofilo, Regional Director for Make a Wish Wisconsin said, "and just enjoy being a kid and a family."

The camper came loaded with toys and camping gear, and Slayden was quick to make himself at home.

"We asked him if he would come out so we could take a picture and he didn't want to come out," Casey said.

Slayden's wish come true is a reminder to his family of the community that stands behind them.

"Just to see all of these people here," Casey said. "It's amazing to be able to have such great community and family around at all times."