"Flight of Champions" Honor Flight Taking Off Thursday Morning, Returning at Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The first ever Old Glory Honor Flight “Flight of Champions - Brown County” will take off from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Thursday morning, and the county is encouraging the public to participate in welcoming them home when they return at night.

The Flight of Champions wraps up the celebration of Brown County’s 200th anniversary, with more than 70 area veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War flying to Washington D.C., where they will visit war memorials and tour the city. Each veteran will be accompanied by a companion for the day. Among those companions will be Green Bay Packers Alumni, including Mark Tauscher, Paul Coffman, Marco Rivera, and Lynn Dickey.

"That's just a game that we played," Dickey said. "These guy did... something that was life and death... I wanna see their reaction, that those veterans, what they went through in sacrificing for us."

The Honor Flights are provided free of charge to the Veterans.

The veterans will fly out of Green Bay about 6:30 a.m. and return at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“That’s when we need the community to show up; to help us as we host an enthusiastic welcome home celebration,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “We’re encouraging people to wear red, white and blue. And, lending to the festive atmosphere, there will be live music and lots of fanfare as our way of saying ‘thank you.’ Let’s give them a welcome home they won’t forget.”

Community members who want to participate in the welcome home celebration are asked to be at the airport no later than 7:30 p.m. Free parking will be available in the airport’s long-term parking lot and across the street at the Irene Moore Activity Center.