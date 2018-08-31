"The Wall That Heals" in Northeast Wisconsin the Next Four Days

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) - "The Wall That Heals" is in Northeast Wisconsin through the weekend. The structure is a 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. It contains the names of every American service member who died or went missing in action during the Vietnam War - all 58,318 of them.

"It's an exhaustive list of all five branches of service, covering all of our uniformed casualties during Vietnam and in the immediate vicinity of Vietnam," said Tim Tetz, site manager for the wall.

The wall is traveling around the country for a year, to a different site every week, 38 of them in all. This week, its stop is Crivitz Community Veterans Park.

"We got a call last Fall that they had a cancellation, and (they) asked if we would be willing to take them yet, and we of course instantly said yes," said John Deschane, Village President of Crivitz.

The display opened Thursday morning, and immediately it had dozens of visitors, many of them veterans.

"They might not financially or emotionally or physically be able to make it all the way to Washington D.C.," Tetz said, "So to bring a national memorial to their backyard, gives them the opportunity to understand and have some healing from the experience of visiting the wall."

Activities are planned through the weekend, and the site is open 24 hours a day until 3 p.m. Sunday.

"It's worth the trip," Deschane said. "The comments that I'm hearing from people over and over and over again is to be able to see those names on that wall... it's moving, it's just moving."

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, August 30

9 am - Opening Ceremony

6 pm - Salute to America

Friday, August 31

7 pm - Music by Surrendered Heart

Saturday, September 1

10 am - Salute to Veterans

8:30 pm - Candlelight Vigil

Sunday, September 2

1:30 pm - Closing Ceremony

3 pm - Lowering of Flags