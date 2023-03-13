DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Indiana man was arrested in Wisconsin early Saturday morning after officials found half a pound of cocaine in the suspect’s vehicle.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a sergeant conducted a traffic stop in Dekorra at 12:39 a.m. Saturday morning on Interstate 90/94/39 for speeding.

Deputies stated that the driver appeared nervous and showed indications of being under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bac was brought to the vehicle and reportedly alerted to drugs inside. Authorities say the vehicle was then searched and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over half a pound of cocaine were found.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Andrew Barrett from New Carlisle, Indiana before being arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Barrett is reportedly being held on the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession of THC

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance

No other details have been released. Local five will update this story if more information becomes available.