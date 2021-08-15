1 arrest, 4 ejections result during Green Bay Packers preseason opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We knew the Green Bay Packers preseason opener was going to get rowdy at Lambeau Field on Saturday night -but we didn’t expect it to go quite like this.

Not only did the Packers fall against Houston Texans with a 26-7 loss, but the Green Bay Police Department says a few Green & Gold fans suffered some losses of their own.

During the game, police report one person was arrested and four others were removed from the stadium for various misconduct violations. And while no further information has been released regarding the arrest and ejections during Saturday night’s game, it’s safe to say luck was not on the side of the Green Bay Packers or their fans last night.