1 Citation, 1 arrest, 1 missing person found, and minor injuries result after Fond du Lac deputies respond to 6 crashes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – With much of Northeastern Wisconsin receiving a steady downpour of rain on Saturday, driving conditions were especially dangerous, giving a reason as to why the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office found themselves responding to over 5 crashes within a seven-hour time frame.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, six crashes occurred between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., on I-41 resulting in one citation, one arrest, one missing person being found, and a few minor injuries reported. Details of each crash can be found below.

First crash reported at around 6:58 a.m. between USH 151 and Hickory Street:

This crash occurred when a southbound semi-tractor trailer traveling in the right lane lost control, entered the left lane, and struck another southbound vehicle. Both vehicles then entered the median striking the median cables. The semi-tractor came to rest in the median and partially blocking the left lane of northbound travel. The other vehicle traveled through the median cables and came to rest near the shoulder of northbound travel.

Officials say the operator of the semi-tractor trailer was cited for failing to maintain control. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Second crash reported at around 7:01 a.m. between Hickory Street and Military Road:

This crash occurred when a northbound vehicle swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that had cut into the lane of travel. The vehicle which needed to take evasive action then lost control and crashed through the highway fence for northbound traffic and came to a rest on Mercury Marine property.

Deputies say that the initial vehicle which may have caused this crash was not located and there were no injuries reported during the crash.

Third crash reported at around 8:14 a.m. occurred between USH 151 and Hickory:

This crash occurred as a secondary crash between USH 151 and Hickory. The original crash, which had taken place at around 6:58 a.m., was still in the process of being cleaned up, with the left lane still closed. So, when a northbound vehicle failed to move over for the lane closure, the vehicle struck a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office squad car in the rear.

The driver of the striking vehicle was reportedly arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence. There were no injuries reported in this crash.

Fourth crash reported at around 9:21 a.m. just north of CTH F:

The vehicle had allegedly been reported as a northbound vehicle driving erratically, all over both lanes of travel before losing control and crashing into the ditch area of northbound traffic. Deputies say the driver of this vehicle suffers from a medical condition that may have led to the ‘erratic’ driving behavior.

Police say that the driver of this vehicle was also reported as a Missing Person from Langlade County, for behavior related to this medical condition. No one was reported injured during the crash and the driver was safely reunited with family members.

Fifth crash reported at around 10:33 a.m. between Military Road and Johnson Street:

This crash occurred when the driver of a northbound vehicle swerved to avoid debris, lost control, and struck the concrete median barrier. Initial reports were that the occupants were injured, however, the occupants were treated on scene by Fond du Lac Fire Paramedics and released.

Sixth crash reported at around 12:36 p.m. just north of CTH F:

Deputies say this crash occurred when a northbound vehicle swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that was attempting to re-enter traffic from the northbound shoulder. The vehicle which needed to take evasive action then lost control and crashed into the northbound ditch. Officials say the vehicle which caused this crash was located and the driver was cited for failing to yield to traffic. There were no injuries reported during this crash.