TOWN OF HORTONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man from New London died on Friday from a crash involving a semi-truck with a tanker trailer.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 45 and County Trunk T in the Town of Hortonia.

Officials say the initial investigation revealed a pickup truck failed to stop for a red light and collided with the tanker trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the semi truck, a 38-year-old from Shawano, was not injured. He is cooperating with authorities.

The crash caused both lanes of the highway to be shut down for around 5 hours and has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation and Local 5 will update you when more details are released.