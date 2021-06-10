1 in 4 Wisconsinites planning outdoor staycations this summer, survey says

Forests and parks has been opened for people and the family is trying to enjoy the Spring despite the coronavirus pandemic. Nikon D850

(WFRV) – After spending a year inside, Wisconsinites are ready to hit the outdoors for a much-needed staycation.

A recent survey by OnePoll analyzed 2,000 residents and found that 1 in 4 (28%) Wisconsinites are planning on vacationing locally this summer with the average person saying they don’t want to drive more than 115 miles to reach their destinations.

Limiting their travels to the State of Wisconsin, many vacationers report they will be spending their days off outdoors and enjoying Wisconsin’s national parks, forests, and lakes.

The survey revealed that 51 percent of residents stated they want to drive to their nearest lake or national monument, while 49 percent are eager to visit state parks with swimming, camping, and fishing listed on the top of their to-do lists.

With so many Wisconsinites ready to hit the outdoors, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service are limiting any barriers that could prevent residents from visiting their local parks.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service says they will waive fees at day-use recreation sites on Saturday, June 12, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. “National Get Outdoors Day is a great opportunity to discover something new in the forest or revisit an old favorite. Consider it an invitation to connect with nature and enjoy the public lands right in our backyard,” says Forest Supervisor Paul Strong.

This is just one of many special offers that have been enacted encouraging residents to enjoy the outdoors without any hesitations. Just last weekend, the DNR announced they would waive all fees and licenses from June 5 to June 6 for residents to enjoy the great outdoors free of charge. And with many more deals and specials expected to arrive in the coming months, many Wisconsinites planning their staycations this summer are in luck.