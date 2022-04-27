CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls had his bond set at one million dollars.

It was mentioned that the criminal complaint will be sealed, and if it is released the suspect’s name will be redacted. It was mentioned at the hearing that the suspect is a 14-year-old boy and an eighth-grader.

“Lily” Peters. Courtesy: Chippewa Falls Police Department

Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Minnesota says that the suspect admitted to following the girl.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city.

She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt’s house located blocks away.

The next court appearance is reportedly scheduled for May 5 at 3:30 p.m.