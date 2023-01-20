FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.

The incident happened in Fond du Lac County on January 14 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Highway 151.

“Drunk drivers continue to cause death on our highways and we will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible in the hopes of deterring future drunk drivers and seeking justice for those affected by drunk drivers,” stated District Attorney Eric Toney. “My heart goes out to the family in this case and all the families that have had a loved one stolen from them by a drunk driver.”

Sippel is charged with seven felonies, including as a repeat drunk driver with prior convictions in 2004 and 2017. Sippel faces over 50 years in prison.

Charges to Sippel include:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle – with Prior Intoxicated Related Conviction Class C Felony

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle with PAC – with Prior Intoxicated Related Conviction Class C Felony

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle Class F felony

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle with a PAC Class F felony

Three counts of First-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Class F felonies



Sippel’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26.

No further details were provided.