NESHKORO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old Marquette County man, who was arrested on charges that include Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child, has had his cash bond set at $1 million.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Andy Baus, from Neshkoro, is alleged to have committed repeated sexual acts against juveniles residing in the same household going back multiple years.

Baus is a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registry, authorities say. Baus received a $1 million cash bond on August 3 from Marquette County Circuit Court Judge Hendee.

Court records show that Baus has been charged with:

2 counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child Persistent Repeater

1st Degree Child Sexual Assault – Sexual Contact with a Child Under Age 13 Persistent Repeater

Sex Offender – Fail/Update Information

Deputies are asking anyone with any relevant information relating to this incident to contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at 608-297-2115 or Marquette County Crime Stoppers at 800-297-8477.