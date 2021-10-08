1 of 2 caregivers charged in death of 3-year-old Manitowoc child in 2018 receives life sentence

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The woman found guilty on charges relating to the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc, in 2018, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Jamie Schrank was arrested back in 2018 after the child she was babysitting, alongside Eduardo Gamez, was severely injured while under their care and later reported dead at a hospital.

According to Manitowoc police, an autopsy performed on the 3-year-old showed that the cause of death was complications of blunt force injuries to the abdomen. 

Both Schrank and Gamez were arrested and received multiple charges relating to the child’s deaths. Two years later, on April 22, 2020, Gamez was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment followed by 8 years of extended supervision.

On Thursday, Schrank was sentenced to life in prison with an opportunity of extended supervision after serving 25 years.

