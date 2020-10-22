One person injured in overnight shooting

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was injured in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 pm police responded to the 1200 block of Saint George St., for a report of shots fired.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located one female victim who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

Sergeant Tom Behn says a vehicle appears to be involved but can’t confirm it’s involvement. The vehicle was described as a white Ford Explorer and appeared to have bullet holes on its sides.

At this time, no one is in custody for the incident. According to crews on scene, they believe that this was a targeted attack.

Sgt. Behn says that Saint George Street and Irwin Street have been closed off to traffic and will remain closed for several hours.

The investigation is on going. Green Bay Police ask anyone with any information to call the department.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

