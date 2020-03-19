1 pound of marijuana, other paraphernalia seized in Gresham arrest

FILE – This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana plant in an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. A survey released on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 says U.S. college students are using marijuana at the highest rates in 35 years. Marijuana use continues to be higher in college-age adults than any other age group. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on drug-related charges in Shawano County, Wednesday.

According to the Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department, officers executed a drug-related search warrant at a home in the Village of Gresham following an investigation relating to the manufacture of high-grade marijuana.

Officers say approximately 467.32 grams, or 1.03 pounds, of marijuana plant material, marijuana vape cartridges, marijuana honey oil, and other substances were seized along with various items of drug paraphernalia and drug manufacturing equipment.

The man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shawano County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.