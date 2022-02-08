1 selling NFL jersey in Wis. is a Chicago Bears player

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is pursued by Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Even though Green Bay Packers have a loyal and passionate fanbase, the top-selling NFL jersey in Wisconsin wasn’t even a player who plays for the home team.

Lids posted an infographic on their Twitter showing the top-selling NFL player jersey for each state. In Wisconsin, Chicago Bears quarterback, Justin Fields was the number one seller.

Fields was also the top seller in Illinois.

Tom Brady had the most states where he was the top-selling jersey. Patrick Mahomes was second, with four states total.

There were a few surprises on the list, as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was the top seller in Montana. Von Miller was number one in Colorado, even though he was traded from the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1.

In addition to showing the top player for each state, Lids also showed the top overall team for each state. The Green Bay Packers were the team in Wisconsin with the most jersey sales.

The Dallas Cowboys had the most states where they were the top-selling team.