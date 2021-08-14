1 teen in custody, 1 sought in Ohio slaying of 13-year-old

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say one teenage boy has been arrested and another is still being sought in a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb.

Clifton Heights police said Saturday that a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center. A 16-year-old is still being sought.

Both are charged with murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home. Police said shots fired into the home Monday night killed London Hill, 13, of Milwaukee, who was visiting his aunt’s home. Police said it wasn’t a random attack but have discussed a possible motive.

